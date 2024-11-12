News & Insights

Imagica Group Faces Losses Amid Overseas Challenges

November 12, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Imagica Group, Inc. (JP:6879) has released an update.

Imagica Group, Inc. reported a decline in net sales and operating income for the second quarter of FY2024 due to challenges in their overseas business, despite strong domestic performance. The company faced consolidated operating and net losses, compounded by extraordinary losses, although they managed to record some extraordinary income.

