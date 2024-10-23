Image Resources Secures $20M Funding for Atlas Project

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL has secured a US$20 million offtake prepayment facility with its Chinese partner, Natfort, to boost working capital for the development of its Atlas mineral sands project. The funding will be drawn in two tranches and repaid through the delivery of heavy mineral concentrate, aiming for first production in early 2025. This move is expected to support the company’s return to operating revenue and growth initiatives.

