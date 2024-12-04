Image Resources NL Sees Increased Stake by Murray Zircon

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.
Image Resources NL has seen an increase in its substantial holding, with Murray Zircon Pty Ltd and its associates raising their voting power from 19.44% to 22.50%. This change was achieved through acquisitions, including on-market purchases and participation in a dividend reinvestment plan. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects a growing interest in Image Resources NL’s shares.
