Image Resources NL AGM: Resolutions Passed Successfully

May 27, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholder poll. Key decisions included the adoption of a remuneration report, the re-election of a director, and the approval of incentive awards for an executive director. Shareholders showed strong support for the company’s direction with substantial majorities in favor of each resolution.

