Image Resources Minimizes Fire Impact on Atlas Project

Image Resources NL successfully minimized damage to its Atlas mineral sands project from recent bushfires in Dandaragan Shire, thanks to coordinated efforts between its site crew and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services. Although surrounding bushland was devastated, the project infrastructure remained largely intact, allowing construction to resume promptly. The company is assessing the financial impact but expects losses to be minimal, likely below insurance excess.

