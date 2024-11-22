IMAC Holdings Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenges

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Imac Holdings ( (BACK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. recently received notices from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with listing rules due to an incomplete audit committee and delayed filing of a required quarterly report. Although these issues have not yet impacted the trading of IMAC’s stock, the company is working on a plan to address these deficiencies. Investors should be aware that failure to comply could lead to delisting, but IMAC intends to meet Nasdaq’s requirements within the given timelines.

