IMAC Holdings Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenges

November 22, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

IMAC Holdings, Inc. recently received notices from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with listing rules due to an incomplete audit committee and delayed filing of a required quarterly report. Although these issues have not yet impacted the trading of IMAC’s stock, the company is working on a plan to address these deficiencies. Investors should be aware that failure to comply could lead to delisting, but IMAC intends to meet Nasdaq’s requirements within the given timelines.

