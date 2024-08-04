I’m Voting for Kamala Harris: 3 Biden Economic Policies I’d Like To See Her Change

As Kamala Harris begins her presidential campaign, she outlines her policies and priorities and discusses the change she would bring to the nation. Harris’ voters support her and the work she’s done with Biden, but in many cases, they also want to see Harris make additional changes to improve the country.

Healthcare and Technology Policies

Dr. Sham Singh, a Harbor UCLA-trained psychiatrist at Winit Clinic, intends to support Harris in the election, in part because of her ability to influence healthcare-related economic policies. “While I commend the Biden administration’s efforts in expanding healthcare access and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, there are specific areas I hope Vice President Harris will focus on improving,” Singh explained.

Singh noted that the intersection of healthcare and technology is a critical issue, and Harris has the opportunity to champion policies that encourage innovation in healthcare delivery and digital health solutions. “This includes expanding broadband access in rural and underserved areas to support telehealth services and promoting interoperability standards to enhance patient care coordination,” he said.

Rinal Patel, founder of We Buy Philly Home, has her nursing license. She also feels that Harris could improve healthcare access. “[Harris] has long advocated for increasing access to healthcare and defending the rights of women seeking reproductive healthcare,” explained Patel. “She has also indicated interest in addressing issues like prescription drug costs and holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for their activities.”

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Policies

Singh wants Harris to prioritize mental health parity and substance abuse treatment. He would like to see Harris enforce mental health parity laws. For example, the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 is a federal law that prevents health insurance providers from creating stricter benefit limits for mental health or substance use disorder benefits compared to the limits on medical and surgical benefits. Such laws help ensure that people who are seeking mental health or substance abuse services are able to access those services rather than being restricted by low insurance policy limits.

Singh wants to see Harris also expand access to evidence-based treatments and integrate mental health services into primary care settings.

Wealth Disparity Policies

Patel noted that Harris has been outspoken about her strategy to combat wealth disparity. “Our nation has suffered from this problem for far too long, and Harris has suggested solutions including raising the minimum wage and creating a tax credit for families with modest incomes,” she explained.

(In 2023, Harris announced a Labor Department rule that would raise wage standards for construction workers. According to Kiplinger, though J.D. Vance recently accused Harris of threatening to reduce the child tax credit for families, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Harris had stated she supported avoiding tax increases for middle-income families. Harris’ tax policy platform has not yet been outlined.)

If Harris continues with efforts to raise the minimum wage and create tax credits for families, she could reduce the wealth gap and give low-income individuals and families more opportunities. “Harris might be the ideal person to bring up these issues because she has firsthand experience with the hardships of growing up in a low-income family,” Patel said.

Criminal Justice Reform

Patel explained that Harris, who has worked as a prosecutor, has been a strong supporter of criminal justice reform. “She has direct knowledge of the inequalities and shortcomings in the legal system,” Patel said. “She has also put forth initiatives with Biden, like doing away with cash bail and funding alternative types of rehabilitation.” Patel hopes that Harris’ professional experience and past work with Biden might prompt changes that lead to a more just and equal legal system.

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I'm Voting for Kamala Harris: 3 Biden Economic Policies I'd Like To See Her Change

