I’m a Retiree: Here’s How I Made Thousands of Dollars Doing Side Gigs on Taskrabbit

Dan W. wanted to find a way to stay busy in retirement — while also earning some extra income. So in 2021, he joined Taskrabbit to take on furniture assembly gigs and has completed over 1,000 tasks since joining. At around $47 an hour for his services, that’s added up to thousands of extra dollars in his pocket.

Here is Dan’s story, plus, his advice for other retirees looking to take on a side gig.

Having Side Gig Income Provided Peace of Mind

When Dan retired almost 10 years ago, he found it hard to adjust to his new lifestyle.

“Retirement can be exceptionally fulfilling and also challenging,” he said. “The lack of structure as well as no income is a truly challenging experience.”

Although he had saved for retirement, he found it difficult to be so disciplined about his spending.

“Making the change from saving to spending is mind-blowing,” Dan said. “It’s the exact opposite of what I had been doing for over 50 years and it didn’t feel very comfortable or natural.”

Joining Taskrabbit gave Dan more financial freedom — and other benefits, too.

“Taskrabbit has not only provided the structure I sought, but also reduced the stress of not having an ongoing income other than Social Security and savings,” he said.

Doing Tasks Has Made Retirement More Fulfilling

Dan also enjoys the social aspects of doing side jobs, which he missed from his working days.

“My profession exposed me to people every day — colleagues and clients,” he said. “This side gig helps me to remain social and keeps me in touch with people.”

Dan said he now does tasks nearly every day.

“Of course I have total control of my calendar, but I truly enjoy being busy,” he said.

Advice for Other Retirees Seeking Side Gigs

Dan recommends Taskrabbit to any other retirees looking to take on a side gig in retirement.

“Tasking for Taskrabbit is a great opportunity to remain active and challenge yourself with new skills, and it provides an opportunity to earn reasonable income while remaining active and staying in touch with others,” he said. “Clients are very, very appreciative of the job that taskers perform.”

