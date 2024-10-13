I’m a Pollster: 4 Economic Changes Trump Voters Are Looking for in 2025

With an eye on the 2025 U.S. presidential election, Americans are looking forward to relief from mounting financial pressures. Donald Trump voters have a specific set of economic priorities, which are informed by worries about inflation, rising energy bills and a host of regulatory burdens.

According to Javier Palomarez, founder & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), “In 2025, many Trump voters are seeking a return to economic policies that they believe will ease the financial burdens they have faced over the past few years.”

Here, we will reference the findings of Palomarez and other experts to take a closer look at the five major economic shifts Trump voters want by 2025.

Lower Energy Costs and Energy Independence

One of the biggest economic changes Trump voters and the American public want in 2025 is lower energy prices. According to a CNET study, this includes 78% of people who are stressed about high energy bills. Although gas prices have risen to more than $4 per gallon in some areas, fuel costs have increased significantly over the past few years.

Palomarez said, “… rising energy costs have hit everyday citizens hard, with the price per gallon at the pump often soaring beyond manageable levels.”

The hike in fuel prices has a ripple effect on other sectors, including transport and delivery of goods. This has resulted in higher price tags for groceries and other household essentials.

Similarly, many Trump voters want to return to his energy independence policies. During his administration, the U.S. was a net oil exporter for the first time in 75 years.

With prices at the pump high and other parts of the economy reliant on energy, voters overwhelmingly drive a message that policies to spur domestic energy production — such as reopening pipelines or dialing back oil-drilling and fracking regulations — are essential to bring down prices and stabilize critical pieces of the economy.

Palomarez said that “domestic energy production was particularly appealing to 56% of USHBC business owners (according to his survey of over 2,600 business owners), especially in energy-dependent industries like construction, agriculture, and transportation.”

Combatting Inflation and Lowering Grocery Prices

One of the other big economic shifts Trump voters are looking for is an end to rising inflation, which has translated into a rising cost of living. This includes the 62% of Americans who mark inflation as a major problem for the country.

One big example of this is food costs. Palomarez stated, “The cost of groceries has risen significantly — staples like eggs, milk, and bread are much more expensive than they were just three years ago.”

Food prices have been the most prominent area affected since 2020, causing inflation to cluster at historic levels for many decades. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that average grocery prices went up by 13.5% in 2022 — the fastest rate of increase since September 1979 — and have remained high in March and now April (as evidenced by egg prices).

Given the economic burden, middle and lower-income families are bearing the brunt of these price hikes. What pushes Trump’s followers even more is their hope for a return to the policies they imagine will help them check inflation — such as reducing government spending, cutting taxes and deregulating.

Reviving Small Businesses Through Tax Cuts and Deregulation

In a study Palomarez conducted in September 2024 with over 2,600 business owners, he found, “While the majority of respondents felt Harris better represented the interests of their community, 70% believe Trump is better for the economy and are drawn to his policies. This preference is largely rooted in Trump’s record, which included the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — the first major tax cut for small businesses since the Reagan era.”

Small business owners reported investing back the amount saved from taxes to expand their businesses, employ more workers, and enter new markets.

In August 2018 while Trump was in office, the NFIB’s index reached its highest level since its inception, 108.8, revealing very high levels of business activities, including new job creation, capital expenditure, and inventory levels, which were the highest recorded in decades.

Come 2025, Trump voters who are business owners will urge that this pro-growth agenda be sustainable by calling for more tax reliefs and deregulation policies. Many Trump supporters believe that removing bureaucratic red tape will enable businesses to compete globally, lower operational costs and create new jobs, particularly in agriculture, construction and transportation.

Addressing Supply Chain Disruptions and Trade Policies

Trump voters also want to see trade policy changes to stabilize supply chains and protect American jobs. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions have caused delays and shortages in various industries, leading to higher prices for businesses and consumers.

According to Interos, 74% of U.S. businesses experienced supply chain disruptions in 2022, contributing to rising goods and services costs. Many Trump supporters believe stricter trade policies will help bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. and reduce reliance on imports.

During his first term, Trump imposed tariffs on goods from China and renegotiated trade deals like the USMCA to prioritize American workers. His voters are looking for similar policies in 2025, hoping to lead to a more substantial domestic manufacturing base and resilient supply chains.

Editor's note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories.

