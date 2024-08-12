I’m a Five Below Superfan: My Top 6 Buys for Fall 2024

Even though fall is still a little ways off, many people are starting to prepare their homes with fall decor and fragrances. One place to start is at Five Below, where nearly everything is $5 or less.

The retailer sells quite a variety of fall-themed goods, including scarves, pumpkin spice scents and flavors, and outdoor string lights. GOBankingRates spoke with two self-proclaimed Five Below superfans — Rinal Patel and Taylor Wilson — about their top fall picks. Here’s what they shared. You can also get a head start on some new arrivals for September here.

LED String Lights

LED string lights are a great way to bring in the fall. According to Wilson, they’re “ideal for creating a warm, inviting atmosphere in any space.” They’re also quite whimsical.

Five Below has an assortment of these online. This includes colorful string lights as well as Moon LED String Lights — which cost $3. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re bound to find something that suits your style. Some of these options are around 7.5 feet long, so you may need to get a few to string together.

If you’re looking for something more vibrant and colorful, consider these Pixie String Lights. They’re $5.55 and eight feet long. They also come with 25 bright LED lights, which you can customize in the app.

Boots, Bootie Slippers and Socks

Unless you live somewhere unseasonably warm, you might want to grab some inexpensive boots or bootie slippers from Five Below. These are a must-have for Patel, who said these are often both stylish and affordable at the store. She did recommend checking your local store’s selection since they’re not always available.

One option online is these comfortable Ladies Knit Sweater Bootie Slipper Socks. They come in a wide variety of colors including black, blue, ivory and beige. They also fit ladies’ with a shoe size ranging from 4 to 10. Depending on the color you choose, they cost either $2.50 or $5 a pair.

Seasonal Decor

Any time the seasons change is the perfect excuse to shop for some decor, and fall is no different. Wilson said that Five Below has a great selection of seasonal items and decor pieces that can set the mood for the season and make your home feel both welcoming and festive.

As for what to buy, you’ve got options — most of which are no more than $5.

For example, you can get a six-count of these miniature pumpkins for $2. They come in a couple of colors, like orange with yellow or red or black with white and gold. They’re also small, making them a nice accent piece to your home.

Another option is this fall coir door mat for $5. With it, you can bring in the new season and welcome your guests. It says, “Come In & Cozy Up” on it, which is rather delightful. It’s 28×16 in size.

Scarves

Another top buy from Patel is cozy scarves. She called them “the epitome of fall attire” and it’s not hard to see why. You can find an assortment of these at Five Below in person and online. They come in different hues, designs, and even materials. And since they’re inexpensive, you can grab several and swap them out whenever you’re feeling like a change.

One popular scarf at Five Below is this plaid blanket scarf. It’s lightweight and lightly-colored, making it a good option for those who want something cheery this fall. Plus, it only costs $2.50.

If you’re looking for a different style, there’s also this cable knit snood scarf for $2.50. Available in several colors — depending on where you live — this scarf is trendy and will keep your neck warm on chilly days or nights.

Pumpkin Spice Everything

When you think of fall, chances are the word “pumpkin” comes to mind. As Patel pointed out, “Without pumpkin spice, fall wouldn’t be the same.”

Luckily, you can get pumpkin-themed goods at Five Below this fall. For Patel, one of her top picks is candles.

One option is the fall-scented jar candle, which costs $5.55 and comes in a 14-ounce container. It has a pleasant pumpkin fragrance — but you can also opt for the citrus and ginger or pomegranate and berries option. Plus, it makes for a cute accent piece to your dining room table or bathroom countertop.

If you celebrate Halloween and want a flameless candle, check out Five Below’s LED Flameless Halloween Candle Set. It comes with three candles and costs just $5.

Yoga Mats

Not everything you buy has to be usable only in the fall. This is true of Five Below’s yoga mats, which you can use at pretty much any time of the year — though they’re definitely good to have when the weather starts to cool down.

Yoga mats from Five Below, as Wilson pointed out, are budget-friendly and “perfect for staying active indoors as temperatures drop.” You don’t even have to do yoga to use them. Even if you simply want to meditate, do Pilates, or work on your posture, they’re great to have around.

One option is this 6mm-thick printed yoga mat. It costs $5.95 and is standard-sized, meaning it’ll fit an average adult. Since it’s reasonably thick, it’s also comfortable to sit or stand on.

