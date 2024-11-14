IM Cannabis Reports Revenue Growth and Efficiency Gains

IM Cannabis Corp (TSE:IMCC) has released an update.

IM Cannabis Corp reported a 12% increase in revenue and a 16% reduction in operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting improved financial efficiency. The company is focused on building a strong supply chain and effective resource management as it aims for continued growth in 2025.

