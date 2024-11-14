IM Cannabis Reports Revenue Growth and Efficiency Gains

IM Cannabis Corp (TSE:IMCC) has released an update.
IM Cannabis Corp reported a 12% increase in revenue and a 16% reduction in operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting improved financial efficiency. The company is focused on building a strong supply chain and effective resource management as it aims for continued growth in 2025.
For further insights into TSE:IMCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.