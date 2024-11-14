News & Insights

Stocks
IMCC

IM Cannabis Reports Revenue Growth and Efficiency Gains

November 14, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IM Cannabis Corp (TSE:IMCC) has released an update.

IM Cannabis Corp reported a 12% increase in revenue and a 16% reduction in operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting improved financial efficiency. The company is focused on building a strong supply chain and effective resource management as it aims for continued growth in 2025.

For further insights into TSE:IMCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.