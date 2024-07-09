I’m a Bank Teller: 7 Signs It’s Time To Pull Your Money and Find a New Bank

Sometimes a bank that used to work well for you might not be the best choice anymore. It’s important to know when it’s time to consider switching banks.

GOBankingRates spoke with bank teller Rachael P. to find out exactly when it’s time to pull your money and find a new bank. Here’s what she said.

High Fees

Banks sometimes charge fees for their services. “If you’re paying too much in fees, it might be time to look elsewhere,” Rachael said.

Common fees to watch out for include:

Monthly maintenance fees: Charges just for having an account

ATM fees: Charges for using cash machines, especially if they’re not your bank’s ATMs

Overdraft fees: Charges if you accidentally spend more money than you have in your account

Many banks offer accounts with lower fees or even no fees at all. It’s worth looking around to see what’s available.

Poor Customer Service

“Good customer service is important,” Rachael said. “We receive a ton of training in how to treat customers; so, if you’re somewhere and the teller is rude, that’s a bad sign.”

Signs of poor customer service include:

Long wait times when you call the bank

Employees who don’t seem to know how to help you

Problems that never seem to get fixed

A good bank should make you feel valued and work hard to help you with any questions or problems.

Limited Digital Banking Options

“Let’s face it,” Rachael said, “banking is done almost exclusively online at this point. If your bank doesn’t offer good services in this area, that’s a no.”

Rachael shares that banks should offer:

A user-friendly website and mobile app

The ability to deposit checks by taking a picture with your phone

Easy ways to send money to others

Tools to help you save money and track your spending

Low Interest Rates on Savings

When you keep money in a savings account, the bank usually pays you a little extra money. This is called interest. Some banks pay more interest than others. While the difference might seem small, it can add up over time, especially if you’re saving a lot of money.

Inconvenient Branch and ATM Locations

Even though a lot of banking is done online now, sometimes you still need to visit a bank in person or use an ATM to get cash. If your bank’s locations aren’t convenient for you, it might be time to switch.

Lack of Desired Products or Services

As your financial needs change, you might need different services from your bank. Some services to consider include:

Checking accounts

Savings accounts with good interest rates

Debit cards

Mobile banking apps

Educational resources about money management

If your bank doesn’t offer the services you need, it’s OK to look for one that does.

Security Concerns

Keeping your money safe is extremely important. If you’re worried about how safe your money and personal information are at your current bank, that’s a big reason to consider switching.

Good bank security includes:

Strong passwords and two-factor authentication for online banking

Quick responses to any suspicious activity on your account

Clear policies on what to do if your card is lost or stolen

Regular updates to their security systems

The Final Word

Switching banks can be an annoying endeavor, but sometimes it’s worth it.

“I get it,” Rachael said. “It can be a huge pain to change banks; but, if you’re not receiving good service and services, it’s more than worth it. This is your money we’re talking about!”

