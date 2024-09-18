I’m a Bank Teller: 5 Ways To Use Your Bank’s Education Resources

According to a USA Today Blueprint survey, 85% of Americans stated that they were either happy or very happy with their current bank account. The survey also found that most respondents will stay with their banking provider for almost 11 years. If you’re satisfied with your bank account and want to get more out of it, we will help you figure out how to use the educational resources offered to improve your finances.

Here are the five ways people can use their bank’s education resources to improve their finances.

Explore the Free Articles on the Website

“Most banks and credit unions have plenty of useful articles available on various detailed topics,” said Marisol Roman-Serrano, relationship advisor with Addition Financial Credit Union. “They can range from everyday life situations like saving for the holidays or vacationing on a budget. They can also touch on more specific financial scenarios, such as preparing for college, what costs really go into getting married or starting a family, and even investing in your retirement early.”

These articles and helpful guides usually provide plenty of explanations and links to additional resources so you won’t feel alone. You may want to start by going through these articles to help you figure out where to start and where you should focus your energy based on your current financial goals.

Use Topic Specific Calculators To Provide More Accurate Estimates

Roman-Serrano explained that visualizing numbers gives you a clear overview of your finances. Since many financial institutions have specific calculators on their websites for different subjects, you can use the numbers to determine your next steps.

“For example, using a calculator that shows you how much of an auto loan you can afford, paid interest over the years and calculate a total expense will help you make an educated decision and help avoid putting yourself into a harder position in the future,” she added.

There are also comparison calculators that you can use to see how much money you could save with a debt consolidation loan. If you’re considering purchasing a home soon, you can run the calculations to see what type of mortgage or home you can afford. You want to take advantage of these calculators to create a financial game plan. When you can create a financial game plan, you can determine which areas require your attention.

Attend Financial Literacy Presentations

Roman-Serrano said many community financial institutions offer presentations or workshops on topics such as budget basics, understanding credit and what to look out for when getting an auto loan or buying a home. If your bank offers free seminars or events, you’ll want to attend these so that you can have your financial questions answered by a professional. The best part is that you can have high-quality information available to you for no extra charge so that you can keep more of your money in your bank account.

“Depending on the bank or credit union, many offer education for anyone from children to retirement age. Attending a financial literacy presentation helps you get in-depth knowledge on the topics most important to you,” Roman-Serrano explained.

The goal is to find a presentation that matches your current goals. You’ll want to have the most accurate information on topics like paying down debt, saving up for a home or setting up your retirement budget.

Utilize Other Multimedia Resources

Many banks and credit unions offer other multimedia resources, like videos or podcasts, so you can choose the type of medium that resonates with you most. Financial podcasts can be an excellent option for those who want to learn on the go. You can listen to an episode about setting up a budget or investment options on your daily walk.

Roman-Serrano said they go beyond the financial topics people think about, such as budgeting and saving. Some podcasts even cover issues such as filing taxes and understanding insurance, with expert advice from guest interviews.

Have One-on-One Conversations With a Bank Team Member

“One of the best resources that a financial institution can offer lots of times are the team members themselves,” Roman-Serrano said. “Sometimes the best way to really set a plan in gear is to sit down with someone to go over your options based on your specific situation.”

One perk that many banks offer is a private session with a team member to discuss your account and options. This can be a great opportunity to discuss your financial journey and goals. The advisor can go over the numbers for debt consolidation if necessary or show you how much interest they can gain based on different savings products. You can use this session to set your finances up for the next few years since sometimes we all need a little guidance.

