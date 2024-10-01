I’m a Bank Teller: 10 Banking Hacks That Are Better To Do Online

With more and more banking being done online, it’s confusing to figure out when you should actually go into a brick and mortar bank. Well, it’s probably better to focus on what you can do online — which is a lot.

GOBankingRates spoke with bank teller Rachael P., who shared the insider hacks into how to manage your moola online like a pro. Bonus: You don’t even need to change out of your pajamas to do them.

Here are 10 banking hacks that are better to do online.

Set Up Automatic Bill Pay

“Nothing lowers your stress level like automatic bill pay,” Rachael said. “You’ll never have to worry about late fees again and that alone is worth a lot.” It’s easier to set up online through your bank’s app or website — set it and forget it.

Create Custom Alerts

Want to keep tabs on your cash without obsessively refreshing your bank app? Rachael shared an easy fix. “I tell my customers that setting up specific alerts is like having a personal financial assistant — but free,” she said.

You can set them up to notify you about low balances, large withdrawals or when your paycheck hits. It’s peace of mind at your fingertips.

Transfer Money Between Accounts

Need to shuffle some funds around? Don’t waste time standing in line like it’s 1999. Rachael’s advice? Go digital. “Online transfers are instant and can be done 24/7,” she explained. “Plus, you can set up recurring transfers to automate your savings. It’s like putting your money management on autopilot.” Future you will be saying “thank you” in dollar signs.

Open New Accounts

Thinking about expanding your financial portfolio? (Look at you, financial go-getter.) Rachael said do it online. “Most banks offer better rates for online-only accounts,” she explained. “Plus, you can compare options and read all the fine print without feeling rushed. It’s a win-win.” Shopping for bank accounts in your slippers? Now that’s living the dream.

Update Your Personal Information

Got a new phone number or moved to a new apartment? Rachael recommended updating your info online. “It’s quick, easy and you can do it anytime. Plus, you don’t have to worry about mishearing or mistyping when giving info verbally. It’s all in your hands,” she added.

Apply for Loans

Need some extra cash? Online is the way to go. “Applying for loans online often means faster approval times and sometimes even better rates. Plus, you can upload documents directly instead of making multiple trips to the bank,” Rachael said.

Deposit Checks

Still driving to the bank to deposit checks? That’s so last decade. Rachael’s all about that mobile deposit life. “It’s like having a mini bank branch in your pocket. Just snap a photo of your check and voila,” she said. “Your money’s in your account, usually faster than if you’d come to the bank in person.” Who knew your smartphone camera could be such a money-maker?

Review and Download Statements

Need to check your spending or gather docs for the taxman? Go digital or go home. “Online statements are a lifesaver. They’re searchable, printable and you can access them anytime,” Rachael said. “No more waiting for snail mail or digging through piles of paper.” Marie Kondo would be so proud.

Dispute Transactions

Spot a charge that’s shadier than a palm tree? Rachael said to handle it online. “Most banks have an online dispute process that’s faster and more efficient than coming in person. Plus, you can upload any supporting documents right then and there,” she explained. Fighting fraud in your fuzzy socks? Now that’s what we call financial self-defense.

Set Travel Notifications

Planning a getaway? Rachael’s got a hot tip — she said, “Set your travel notifications online before you go. It’s quick, easy and ensures your cards won’t get frozen just when you’re trying to buy that perfect souvenir.” Because nothing kills a vacation buzz faster than a declined card.

