Ilustrato signs stock purchase agreement with Fusion Fuel Green

Ilustrato Pictures International recently signed a Stock Purchase Agreement with Fusion Fuel (HTOO) Green and certain other shareholders of Quality Industrial Corp. for Fusion Fuel to acquire a 69.36% stake in Quality Industrial. As consideration for the ILUS stake in QIND, Fusion Fuel will issue a combination of ordinary shares and convertible preferred shares, resulting in ILUS holding a stake of 55.38% of Fusion Fuel on an as-converted, fully diluted basis. The preferred shares, however, will not be converted until Fusion Fuel’s shareholders approve their conversion to ordinary shares and clearance of an initial listing application to be filed with Nasdaq.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HTOO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.