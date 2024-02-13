ILTB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (Symbol: ILTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.19, changing hands as low as $49.88 per share. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILTB's low point in its 52 week range is $44.44 per share, with $54.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.02.

