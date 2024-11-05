News & Insights

Iltani Resources Uncovers High-Grade Antimony in Queensland

November 05, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Iltani Resources Ltd. has reported promising high-grade antimony mineralization from its Antimony Reward Project in Herberton, North Queensland. The initial drilling results indicate significant antimony deposits, with the company planning further exploration once all assay results are received. This development could enhance Iltani’s position in the critical minerals market.

