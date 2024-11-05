Iltani Resources Uncovers High-Grade Antimony in Queensland

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Iltani Resources Ltd. has reported promising high-grade antimony mineralization from its Antimony Reward Project in Herberton, North Queensland. The initial drilling results indicate significant antimony deposits, with the company planning further exploration once all assay results are received. This development could enhance Iltani’s position in the critical minerals market.

For further insights into AU:ILT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.