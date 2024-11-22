News & Insights

ILPRA SpA Strengthens Asian Market Presence

November 22, 2024 — 04:18 am EST

ILPRA SpA (IT:ILP) has released an update.

ILPRA SpA, a leader in innovative packaging solutions, has finalized the closure of its Hong Kong subsidiary, shifting its focus to the high-growth Asian market through its branch in South Korea. This strategic move aligns with ILPRA’s commitment to expanding its global presence and leveraging its advanced packaging technologies.

