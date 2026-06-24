BioTech
ILMN

Illumina Appoints Daniel Skovronsky To Its Board

June 24, 2026 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Daniel M. Skovronsky to its Board of Directors, effective June 16, 2026.

Skovronsky brings experience in drug discovery, clinical development, and translational medicine to the position. He currently serves as Chief Scientific and Product Officer at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and as President of Lilly Research Laboratories.

Previously, Skovronsky served as a board member of Myriad Genetics, Inc. He also founded Avid Radiopharmaceuticals in 2004 and served as its Chief Executive Officer.

ILMN closed Tuesday's trade at $164.93, up 2.20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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