Illinois Tool Works price target raised to $230 from $215 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to $230 from $215 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The earnings performance and guidance suggested the company “is hitting its stride again on Enterprise Initiatives, while CBI may be showing some signs of life,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
