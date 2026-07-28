Illinois Tool Works Boosts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, manufacturer Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) raised its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $11.35 to $11.55 per share on revenue growth or 4 to 5 percent, with organic revenue growth 3 to 4 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $11.10 to $11.50 per share on revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ITW is trading on the NYSE at $291.00, up $6.35 or 2.23 percent

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.