Illinois Tool (ITW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45. Earnings increased 2% year over year.



Illinois Tool’s revenues of $4.0 billion missed the consensus estimate of $4.1 billion. The top line inched down 1.2% year over year due to an unfavorable foreign currency translation of 1.2%. Also, organic sales decreased 0.1% while acquisition increased revenues by 0.1%.

Segmental Performance

Test & Measurement and Electronics’ revenues were down 3% year over year to $678 million. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $711.0 million. Revenues from Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer decreased 1% year over year to $815 million. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $855.9 million.



Food Equipment generated revenues of $667 million, up 2% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $665.0 million. Welding revenues were $466 million, down 5% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $493.9 million.



Construction Products’ revenues were down 4% year over year to $504 million. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $510.7 million. Revenues of $449 million from Specialty Products reflected an increase of 6% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $412.5 million. Polymers & Fluids’ revenues of $454 million declined 1% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $460.1 million.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Illinois Tool Works Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Illinois Tool Works Inc. Quote

Margin Profile

Illinois Tool’s cost of sales decreased 3.5% year over year to $2.26 billion. Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses decreased 0.6% year over year to $686 million. The operating margin was 26.2%, up 140 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter. Enterprise initiatives contributed 140 bps to the operating margin.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the second quarter, Illinois Tool had cash and equivalents of $862 million compared with $1.1 billion at the end of December 2023. Long-term debt was $6.4 billion compared with $6.3 billion at the end of December 2023.



In the first six months of 2024, Illinois Tool generated net cash of $1.3 billion from operating activities, reflecting a decline of 15.9% from the year-ago reported number. Capital spending on the purchase of plant and equipment was $211 million, up 6.6% year over year. Free cash flow of $1.1 billion decreased 19.3% year over year.

2024 Guidance

Illinois Tool expects earnings to be in the range of $10.30-$10.40 per share. Total revenues and organic revenues are expected to be flat. Operating margin is expected to be 26.5-27%. Enterprise initiatives are expected to contribute more than 100 bps to the operating margin.



Illinois Tool projects free cash flow to be more than 100% of net income. The company expects to repurchase about $1.5 billion worth of shares. The tax rate is expected to be 24-24.5%.

Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Industrial Companies

Pentair plc PNR reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The reported figure also improved 18% from the year-ago quarter.



Net sales rose 1.6% year over year to $1.1 billion. PNR’s top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion.



Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. The bottom line improved 8% year over year.



Net sales totaled $3.04 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion.



A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. However, the bottom line increased 5% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.02 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $992 million. The top line increased 7% year over year, driven by strong demand for residential and commercial water heaters in North America.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pentair plc (PNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.