illimity Bank Boosts Profits and Tech Assets with New Partnership

illimity Bank SpA (IT:ILTY) has released an update.

illimity Bank has reported a net gain of 54 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, alongside a strategic agreement with Apax Partners to create a new technology player in AI and banking services. The bank’s shift away from non-performing exposure portfolios has strengthened its capital position and increased its focus on lending to SMEs, resulting in a net profit of 31 million euros and a 24% increase in fees. This strategic repositioning and new partnership are expected to enhance illimity’s technological edge and future profitability.

For further insights into IT:ILTY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.