News & Insights

Stocks

Ilika plc Updates on Leadership Amid Battery Tech Advancements

November 22, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ilika plc (GB:IKA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ilika plc, known for its pioneering work in solid-state battery technology, has updated its disclosure concerning Keith Jackson, their Non-Executive Chairman. Jackson previously held a similar role at Libertine plc, which recently entered administration. This development could interest investors tracking leadership roles and their potential impact on company performance in the tech-driven battery sector.

For further insights into GB:IKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ILIKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.