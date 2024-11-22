Ilika plc Updates on Leadership Amid Battery Tech Advancements

Ilika plc (GB:IKA) has released an update.

Ilika plc, known for its pioneering work in solid-state battery technology, has updated its disclosure concerning Keith Jackson, their Non-Executive Chairman. Jackson previously held a similar role at Libertine plc, which recently entered administration. This development could interest investors tracking leadership roles and their potential impact on company performance in the tech-driven battery sector.

