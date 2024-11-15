News & Insights

Stocks

Ilika plc Advances in Solid-State Battery Development

November 15, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ilika plc (GB:IKA) has released an update.

Ilika plc, a leader in solid-state battery technology, is making strides with its Stereax and Goliath battery lines. The company is preparing for the commercial launch of Stereax batteries aimed at medical devices in 2025, while its Goliath batteries, designed for electric vehicles, have shown promising advancements in testing and validation. Despite a slight dip in revenue to £1.0m for the half-year, Ilika remains on track with its growth plans, supported by significant partnerships and grants.

For further insights into GB:IKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ILIKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.