Ilika plc Advances in Solid-State Battery Development

Ilika plc, a leader in solid-state battery technology, is making strides with its Stereax and Goliath battery lines. The company is preparing for the commercial launch of Stereax batteries aimed at medical devices in 2025, while its Goliath batteries, designed for electric vehicles, have shown promising advancements in testing and validation. Despite a slight dip in revenue to £1.0m for the half-year, Ilika remains on track with its growth plans, supported by significant partnerships and grants.

