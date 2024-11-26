News & Insights

ikeGPS Group FY25 Financial Update Released

November 26, 2024 — 06:29 pm EST

ikeGPS Group Ltd (AU:IKE) has released an update.

ikeGPS Group Ltd, known as the Pole OS Company, has shared its financial performance and updates for the first half of FY25, highlighting current financial standings and market conditions. Investors and market enthusiasts should note that the company provides insights into its operations while acknowledging potential uncertainties in its forward-looking statements. All financial information is presented in New Zealand dollars.

