IK HOLDINGS Reports Strong Sales Growth

IK HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. (JP:2722) has released an update.
IK HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in total sales for October 2024, achieving a 136.2% year-over-year growth. The direct marketing and sales marketing segments both saw impressive gains, with the latter experiencing a 144.4% rise compared to the previous year. Investors may find these robust figures indicative of the company’s strong performance and growth potential.
