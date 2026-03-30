And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF, which lost 125,000 of its units, representing a 35.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PPIE, in morning trading today ASML Holding is off about 2.2%, and Barclays is up by about 0.4%.
VIDEO: IJR, PPIE: Big ETF Outflows
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