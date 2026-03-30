Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, where 20,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in morning trading today Primoris Services is off about 3.6%, and Eastman Chemical is higher by about 2.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF, which lost 125,000 of its units, representing a 35.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PPIE, in morning trading today ASML Holding is off about 2.2%, and Barclays is up by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: IJR, PPIE: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.