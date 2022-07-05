Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, which added 9,950,000 units, or a 1.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in morning trading today Southwestern Energy is down about 7.9%, and Agree Realty is lower by about 1.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the INMU ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IJR, INMU: Big ETF Inflows

