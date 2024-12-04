IHS to Sell 70% Stake in Kuwait to Reduce Debt: Stock to Gain?

IHS Holding IHS recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its tower operations in Kuwait to Zain Group for an enterprise value of $230 million. The sale includes approximately 1,675 sites, along with an additional 700 managed sites in the country.



Founded in 1983, Zain Group is a leading telecommunications operator serving 47.2 million active customers across the Middle East and Africa region. Known for its advanced services, the company is well-equipped to integrate these new towers into its network and continue delivering excellent service.



The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2025. Upon closing, Zain Group is expected to acquire a 70% stake in IHS Kuwait Limited.

Does IHS Stock Stand to Gain From the Sale?

From an industry perspective, the deal represents a significant consolidation within the telecom industry, where companies are reshaping their portfolios and strategies to adapt to changing market conditions and technological advancements. The agreement is part of IHS Holdings’ ongoing strategy to explore opportunities that drive shareholder value. The proceeds from the transaction will primarily be used to reduce the company's debt, contributing to a healthier financial position and improved balance sheet in the upcoming quarters.

IHS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of IHS have plunged 29% over the past year against with the industry’s growth of 14.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IHS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

IHS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Celestica Inc. CLS sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.