News & Insights

Stocks

IHS Holding Prices $1.2 Billion Senior Notes

November 15, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IHS Holding (IHS) has released an update.

IHS Holding Limited has successfully priced a dual tranche senior notes transaction, raising $1.2 billion with notes due in 2030 and 2031. The proceeds are intended for partial buyback of existing notes, loan repayment, and general corporate purposes. This move reflects IHS’s strategic financial management and may attract interest from investors seeking secure, high-yield opportunities.

For further insights into IHS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IHS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.