IHS Holding Prices $1.2 Billion Senior Notes

IHS Holding Limited has successfully priced a dual tranche senior notes transaction, raising $1.2 billion with notes due in 2030 and 2031. The proceeds are intended for partial buyback of existing notes, loan repayment, and general corporate purposes. This move reflects IHS’s strategic financial management and may attract interest from investors seeking secure, high-yield opportunities.

