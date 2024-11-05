IHI Corporation Transfers Business to Tadano Ltd.

IHI (JP:7013) has released an update.

IHI Corporation plans to transfer its Materials Handling System Business to a new company, which will then be acquired by Tadano Ltd. This strategic move aims to enhance competitiveness and adaptability, aligning with IHI’s medium-term management plan to focus on growth and development-focused businesses.

