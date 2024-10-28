News & Insights

IHI Corporation to Transfer Boiler Subsidiary to Takuma

October 28, 2024 — 04:01 am EDT

IHI (JP:7013) has released an update.

IHI Corporation has decided to transfer its subsidiary, IHI PACKAGED BOILER CO., LTD., to Takuma Co., Ltd. This strategic move is part of IHI’s plan to focus on growth and development-focused businesses while ensuring sustainable growth for IBK in a rapidly changing market environment. The transfer aims to leverage synergies between IHI and Takuma to strengthen competitive positioning and drive continuous growth.

