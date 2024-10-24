News & Insights

Stocks
IHHHF

IHH Healthcare’s Shareholder EPF Adjusts Stock Holdings

October 24, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen a recent change in its substantial shareholder interest as the Employees Provident Fund Board acquired 1,093,600 shares and disposed of 1,750,900 shares, maintaining a direct interest of 10.181%. This development reflects a strategic adjustment in EPF’s holdings, which could influence investor perceptions and trading activities related to IHH Healthcare’s stock.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IHHHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.