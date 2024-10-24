IHH Healthcare’s Shareholder EPF Adjusts Stock Holdings

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen a recent change in its substantial shareholder interest as the Employees Provident Fund Board acquired 1,093,600 shares and disposed of 1,750,900 shares, maintaining a direct interest of 10.181%. This development reflects a strategic adjustment in EPF’s holdings, which could influence investor perceptions and trading activities related to IHH Healthcare’s stock.

