IHH Healthcare Sees Increased Stake by EPF Board

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board has increased its stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd by acquiring an additional 6.42 million ordinary shares, bringing its direct interest to 10.189%. This move signifies a strong vote of confidence in IHH Healthcare’s prospects, potentially influencing investor sentiment in the stock market.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.