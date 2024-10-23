News & Insights

IHH Healthcare Sees Increased Stake by EPF Board

October 23, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board has increased its stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd by acquiring an additional 6.42 million ordinary shares, bringing its direct interest to 10.189%. This move signifies a strong vote of confidence in IHH Healthcare’s prospects, potentially influencing investor sentiment in the stock market.

