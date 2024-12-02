IHH Healthcare Gains Boost from Employees Provident Fund

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen a significant increase in its shares held by the Employees Provident Fund Board, with a recent acquisition of over 5.6 million shares. This development brings the Fund’s direct holding to over 908 million shares, representing a 10.31% stake in the company. The move signals the Fund’s growing confidence in IHH Healthcare’s potential and could influence investor sentiment in the stock market.

