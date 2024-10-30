News & Insights

Stocks
IHHHF

IHH Healthcare Bhd Updates on Share Transactions

October 30, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported changes in its substantial securities holdings, with the Employees Provident Fund Board disposing of 4,100,000 ordinary shares and acquiring 50,000 shares on October 25, 2024. These transactions reflect shifts in direct interest, which now stands at approximately 10.06%. Investors may find these changes indicative of potential strategic moves within the company.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IHHHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.