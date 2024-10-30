IHH Healthcare Bhd Updates on Share Transactions

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported changes in its substantial securities holdings, with the Employees Provident Fund Board disposing of 4,100,000 ordinary shares and acquiring 50,000 shares on October 25, 2024. These transactions reflect shifts in direct interest, which now stands at approximately 10.06%. Investors may find these changes indicative of potential strategic moves within the company.

