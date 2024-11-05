IHH Healthcare Bhd Sees Major Shareholder Activity

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported significant changes in its substantial shareholder’s interest, with the Employees Provident Fund Board making several acquisitions and disposals of shares on October 30, 2024. The transactions resulted in a total direct interest of 879,924,012 shares, representing 9.987% of the company. This activity could indicate strategic adjustments by major investors, potentially impacting IHH Healthcare’s stock performance.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.