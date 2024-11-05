News & Insights

IHH Healthcare Bhd Sees Major Shareholder Activity

November 05, 2024 — 05:16 am EST

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported significant changes in its substantial shareholder’s interest, with the Employees Provident Fund Board making several acquisitions and disposals of shares on October 30, 2024. The transactions resulted in a total direct interest of 879,924,012 shares, representing 9.987% of the company. This activity could indicate strategic adjustments by major investors, potentially impacting IHH Healthcare’s stock performance.

