Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, where 9,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 7.5% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Pictet AI & Automation ETF, which lost 150,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PBOT, in morning trading today Alphabet is up about 1.2%, and Nvidia is higher by about 2.3%.

VIDEO: IGV, PBOT: Big ETF Outflows

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