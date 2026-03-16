And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Pictet AI & Automation ETF, which lost 150,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PBOT, in morning trading today Alphabet is up about 1.2%, and Nvidia is higher by about 2.3%.
VIDEO: IGV, PBOT: Big ETF Outflows
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