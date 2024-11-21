IGT and Everi Acquisition by Apollo Advances

International Game Technology (IGT) has released an update.

International Game Technology (IGT) has entered a significant transaction with Everi Holdings, which involves their acquisition by a new holding company managed by Apollo Global Management. The deal, contingent on regulatory approvals, marks a pivotal move in the gaming and digital space, potentially reshaping market dynamics. Investors are keenly watching as the transaction progresses past antitrust waiting periods.

