IGT and Everi Acquisition by Apollo Advances

International Game Technology (IGT) has entered a significant transaction with Everi Holdings, which involves their acquisition by a new holding company managed by Apollo Global Management. The deal, contingent on regulatory approvals, marks a pivotal move in the gaming and digital space, potentially reshaping market dynamics. Investors are keenly watching as the transaction progresses past antitrust waiting periods.
