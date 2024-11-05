News & Insights

IGO Limited’s Strategic Shift to Clean Energy Metals

November 05, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

IGO (AU:IGO) has released an update.

IGO Limited has strategically transitioned from base metals and gold to focus on clean energy metals, leveraging successful operations and joint ventures in lithium and base metals. With over 20 years of evolution, the company has built a strong reputation through its operational capabilities, M&A activities, and commitment to sustainability. IGO continues to invest in organic growth and innovative exploration tools, setting itself apart in the competitive market.

