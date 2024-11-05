IGO Limited Sees Major Shift in Substantial Holdings

IGO (AU:IGO) has released an update.

IGO Limited has announced a significant change in its substantial holdings, with State Street Bank and Trust Company emerging as a key player with a considerable voting power. This shift could influence IGO’s future strategies and decisions, making it a point of interest for investors monitoring the company’s stock performance.

