IGO Limited Sees Major Shift in Substantial Holdings

November 05, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

IGO (AU:IGO) has released an update.

IGO Limited has announced a significant change in its substantial holdings, with State Street Bank and Trust Company emerging as a key player with a considerable voting power. This shift could influence IGO’s future strategies and decisions, making it a point of interest for investors monitoring the company’s stock performance.

