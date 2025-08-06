IGM Financial Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $246.7 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $216.2 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IGM Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $252.7 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $892.70 million from $816.30 million last year.

IGM Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $246.7 Mln. vs. $216.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $892.70 Mln vs. $816.30 Mln last year.

