IGI Declares Quarterly Dividend Amid Solid Performance

November 15, 2024 — 09:46 am EST

International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC) has released an update.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGI) has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on December 18, 2024, for shareholders on record by December 3, 2024. This move reflects IGI’s commitment to rewarding its investors and highlights its stable financial position. With operations spanning multiple countries, IGI continues to be a strong player in the specialty insurance and reinsurance market.

