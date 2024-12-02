IGC Pharma expands clinical research program for IGC-AD1

IGC Pharma (IGC) announced an expansion of its clinical research program for IGC-AD1, an investigational treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Building on Phase 2 interim results demonstrating reductions in agitation and cognitive improvement, the Company is initiating new trials to evaluate IGC-AD1’s potential as a disease-modifying therapy. The expanded research will explore how IGC-AD1’s dual-action mechanism-combining anti-neuroinflammatory properties with amyloid- and tau-targeting effects-may slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. These trials will evaluate critical outcomes, including cognitive function and biological markers associated with Alzheimer’s, such as amyloid and tau levels, at multiple time points. Building on previously announced preclinical data showing IGC-AD1’s impact on amyloid plaques and spatial memory, these investigations aim to explore its potential to influence key pathological features of Alzheimer’s disease. As previously reported, preclinical studies in Alzheimer’s mouse models demonstrated an approximate 50% improvement in spatial memory, and cell line data showed a significant 20% reduction in amyloid aggregation following treatment. These preclinical findings, along with the interim Phase 2 data on cognition, provide a solid scientific basis for the expanded research program, which aims to validate IGC-AD1’s ability to address key pathological features of Alzheimer’s disease. The ongoing 146-patient Phase 2 trial continues to enroll participants across the USA and Canada. With over 1,000 doses administered and no serious adverse events reported, the trial is on track to deliver comprehensive safety and efficacy data in 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IGC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.