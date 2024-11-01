IG Group Announces Voting Rights and Share Capital

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings has announced its total voting rights, revealing a share capital of over 356 million Ordinary Shares carrying voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess any changes in their stakes under regulatory guidelines. As a leading FTSE 250 company, IG Group continues to offer extensive online trading opportunities across 19,000 global financial markets.

For further insights into GB:IGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.