IG Group Announces Voting Rights and Share Capital

November 01, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings has announced its total voting rights, revealing a share capital of over 356 million Ordinary Shares carrying voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess any changes in their stakes under regulatory guidelines. As a leading FTSE 250 company, IG Group continues to offer extensive online trading opportunities across 19,000 global financial markets.

