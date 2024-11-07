News & Insights

Stocks

IFS Capital Reports Q3 Profit Decline in 2024

November 07, 2024 — 06:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IFS Capital Ltd. (SG:I49) has released an update.

IFS Capital Ltd. reported a slight decline in profits for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, with earnings per share holding steady at 0.07 baht. Over the nine-month period, the company’s profits also decreased, indicating potential challenges ahead. Investors are advised to review the full financial statement before making decisions.

For further insights into SG:I49 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.