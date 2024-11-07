IFS Capital Reports Q3 Profit Decline in 2024

IFS Capital Ltd. (SG:I49) has released an update.

IFS Capital Ltd. reported a slight decline in profits for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, with earnings per share holding steady at 0.07 baht. Over the nine-month period, the company’s profits also decreased, indicating potential challenges ahead. Investors are advised to review the full financial statement before making decisions.

