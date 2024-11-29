If You Invested in These 5 Travel Stocks Ahead of the Last Holiday Season, Here’s How Much They’d Be Worth Now

Companies that earn a living in travel and tourism have gotten some cheery news of late. In a recent report, AAA projected that Thanksgiving travel in 2024 will exceed pre-pandemic numbers and set new records for Americans hitting the road and air.

That bullish outlook bodes well for travel companies that have seen a steady uptick in business. The positive trends are reflected in the share prices of leading travel stocks. And investors who bought certain travel stocks ahead of the holiday season last year are likely seeing some nice gains.

Discover More: 3 Undervalued Stocks To Buy Before 2025, According to Experts

Be Aware: Why Skipping a Financial Advisor Could Be Your Biggest Money Mistake

Here are five travel stocks that have provided a nice return to investors over the past year. They are ranked by percentage gain in share price and also include the net dollar increase in an initial 50-share investment.

Also see whether travel stocks are a good buy this holiday season.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

11/22/23 closing price: $104.96

$104.96 11/22/24 closing price: $241.49

$241.49 52-week percentage gain: 130%

130% Initial investment on 50 shares: $5,248.00

$5,248.00 Current value on 50 shares: $12,074.50

$12,074.50 Dollar gain: $6,826.50

Royal Caribbean is a leading cruise operator with a global fleet of 68 ships across five brands that travel to about 1,000 destinations. The company’s stock has more than doubled over the past year, helped by better-than-expected earnings and revenue growth during its 2024 third quarter. Following that report, Royal Caribbean upped its full-year earnings estimate.

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

11/22/23 closing price: $34.93

$34.93 11/22/24 closing price: $63.64

$63.64 52-week percentage gain: 82%

82% Initial investment on 50 shares: $1,746.50

$1,746.50 Current value on 50 shares: $3,182.00

$3,182.00 Dollar gain: $1,435.50

Trip.com is a Singapore-based travel platform whose brands aim to help customers make informed and cost-effective travel bookings. It’s a popular site for travelers in China but has also made inroads in many other markets. On Nov. 18, the company reported third quarter net revenue of $2.3 billion, up 16% from the prior year. It benefited from double-digit gains in both packaged-tour and corporate travel revenue.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

11/22/23 closing price: $171.05

$171.05 11/22/24 closing price: $253.00

$253.00 52-week percentage gain: 48%

48% Initial investment on 50 shares: $8,552.50

$8,552.50 Current value on 50 shares: $12,650.00

$12,650.00 Dollar gain: $4,097.50

Hilton is one of the biggest and best-known hotel and hospitality companies in the world, with about 8,300 properties in 138 countries and territories, 24 established brands, and more than $10 billion in annual revenue. During its 2024 third quarter, Hilton grew its year-over-year revenue by 7.3% to $2.87 billion. Diluted earnings through the first three quarters rose 9% to $4.09 a share. Hilton also added a record 36,600 rooms to its system in the third quarter.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

11/22/23 closing price: $37.64

$37.64 11/22/24 closing price: $54.96

$54.96 52-week percentage gain: 46%

46% Initial investment on 50 shares: $1,882.00

$1,882.00 Current value on 50 shares: $2,748.00

$2,748.00 Dollar gain: $866.00

Orlando-based Travel + Leisure Co. operates a portfolio of vacation ownership, travel club and lifestyle travel brands that cater to modern leisure travelers. Investors are drawn to the company’s regular dividend payments and steady financial growth. Through the first nine months of 2024, it logged revenue of $2.89 billion and diluted earnings of $4.11 per share, up from $2.81 billion and $3.53, respectively, for the same time frame the previous year.

Marriott International (MAR)

11/22/23 closing price: $209.95

$209.95 11/22/24 closing price: $284.29

$284.29 52-week percentage gain: 35%

35% Initial investment on 50 shares: $10,497.50

$10,497.50 Current value on 50 shares: $14,214.50

$14,214.50 Dollar gain: $3,717.00

Marriott International is another iconic hotel and hospitality company, with 30-plus leading brands, nearly 8,900 properties in 141 countries/territories and more than $23 billion in annual revenue. Marriott doesn’t always deliver stellar earnings growth, but it is reliably profitable and uses acquisitions to grow its brand lineup and expand into new markets. In a recent note, Morningstar predicted that Marriott’sglobal marketshare will continue to increase in the coming years and gave the company high marks for its “industry-leading” loyalty program.

Editor’s note: All current values on shares are as of Nov. 22, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Invested in These 5 Travel Stocks Ahead of the Last Holiday Season, Here’s How Much They’d Be Worth Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.