If You Invested $1000 in Marriott International 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Marriott International (MAR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MAR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Marriott International's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Marriott International's main business drivers.

Marriott International Inc. is a leading worldwide hospitality company focused on lodging management and franchising after the spin-off of its timeshare business into a publicly traded company in Nov 2011.

At the end of fourth-quarter 2023, Marriott's development pipeline totaled 3,379 hotels with approximately 573,000 rooms. More than 232,000 rooms were under construction. In 2023, the company added 558 properties (81,281 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio.



As of Dec 31, 2023, the company operated, franchised and acted as a licensor of hotels, timeshare properties, and other lodging properties of 8,785 properties across 139 countries and territories under more than 30 brand names.



The company has grouped its brand portfolio into five groups:



Luxury: The company’s classic luxury hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive luxury hotel brands comprise W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION and Bulgari.



Premium: The company’s classic premium hotel brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Marriott Vacation Club. Moreover, its distinctive premium hotel brands comprise Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio and Design Hotels.



Select: The company’s classic select hotel brands include Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, and Protea Hotels. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive select hotel brands comprise Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element, and Moxy.



Midscale: The company’s classic midscale hotel brands include City Express by Marriott.



Residences: This is the company’s new brand portfolio with 126 properties as of Dec 31, 2023.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Marriott International, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2014 would be worth $3,872.70, or a gain of 287.27%, as of October 22, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 201.55% and the price of gold increased 109.70% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for MAR.

Shares of Marriott have underperformed the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from robust leisure demand and solid global booking trends. Also, substantial RevPAR growth in international markets added to the upside. During the second quarter, it registered nearly 5% growth in global RevPAR, with ADR increasing 3% year over year and occupancy reaching about 73%. The emphasis on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program bodes well. Given its property locations, we believe that the company is well-poised to benefit from the increasing market demand on the back of stepped-up business and leisure traveling in major North American and international locations. However, dismal performance in China and high debt levels are a concern. Earnings estimates for 2024 have declined in the past 60 days.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 9.64%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

