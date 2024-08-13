If You Invested $1000 in Cintas a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Cintas (CTAS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CTAS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Cintas' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Cintas' main business drivers. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Cintas Corporation provides specialized services to businesses of all types throughout North America. It also operates in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company designs, manufactures, implements corporate identity uniform programs, and provides entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products and first aid and safety products for diversified businesses.



Notably, the company provides products and services through distribution and retail channels to small service and manufacturing companies as well as leading corporations.



The company primarily reports revenues under two operating segments — Uniform Rental and Facility Services, and First Aid and Safety Services.



Uniform Rental and Facility Services (77.8% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment includes rental, and servicing of uniforms, mats and towels as well as the provision for restroom supplies, and other facility products and services. Further, selling items from catalogs to customer routes are reported under this segment.



First Aid and Safety Services (11.2% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment includes the sale and servicing of first aid products, safety products and training to customers.



Businesses, with Uniform Direct Sale and Fire Protection Services, are included in All Other. Revenues generated from All Other businesses represented 11% of fiscal 2024 revenues.



It's worth mentioning here that results of First Aid and Safety Services segment and All Other businesses are grouped under Other Services in Cintas' income statement.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Cintas, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $11,638.27, or a 1,063.83% gain, as of August 13, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 176.37% and gold's return of 80.99% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CTAS.

Cintas is well-positioned to benefit from the solid momentum across its segments. Penetration of additional products and services into existing customers is aiding the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment. Improved sales mix is driving the growth of the First Aid and Safety Services segment. The company's investments in technology and automation hol promise. The successive acquisitions of Paris Uniform and SITEX sparked optimism in the stock. Also, handsome rewards to shareholders add to the stock’s appeal. However, the rising cost of sales due to higher material and labor costs, and increasing selling and administrative expenses pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. The high debt level is an added concern for Cintas. Also, given the company’s diverse presence, forex woes may hurt its performance.

The stock is up 6.26% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 10 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

